© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Negroponte Praises Intelligence Advances

By Mary Louise Kelly
Published April 20, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

One year after becoming the nation's first director of national intelligence, John Negroponte makes a rare public appearance, to "review major accomplishments within the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and outline future challenges and opportunities facing the intelligence community."

Negroponte discussed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence at a National Press Club luncheon. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly reports.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly