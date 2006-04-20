© 2022
Payola Inquiry Includes Clear Channel, CBS

By Robert Siegel
Published April 20, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Federal Communications Commission is looking into allegations of payola schemes at four of the nation's largest radio companies. The FCC wants to know if radio programmers at Clear Channel Communications Inc., CBS Radio Inc., Entercom Communications Corp. and Citadel Broadcasting Corp. received cash or gifts in exchange for playing songs without disclosing such a deal.

Robert Siegel talks with FCC Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein about the investigation.

Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
