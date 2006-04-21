© 2022
Nepalese King Pledges Return to Democracy

By Philip Reeves
Published April 21, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

Nepal's king vows to return multiparty democracy to his Himalayan nation after weeks of bloody protests and increasing international pressure. However, King Gyanendra fell short of a key opposition demand: creating a special assembly to write a new constitution.

One of the main opposition parties has rejected his pledge as "incomplete." The king's announcement came hours after more than 100,000 pro-democracy protesters defied a government curfew to rally on the outskirts of Katmandu.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
