The jury has recessed for the weekend without a verdict in the Zacarias Moussaoui sentencing trial. The judge questioned the jury briefly before Friday's session after a juror told the judge that another juror had looked up the word "aggravating" at an online dictionary site.

The jury is weighing aggravating and mitigating factors that were presented to them during the trial, as they consider whether Moussaoui should get a sentence of death or life in prison. The judge turned down their request for a dictionary earlier in the week, saying she would explain any terms to them.

