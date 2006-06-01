© 2022
Impoverished East Timor Enjoys a Calmer Day

By Michael Sullivan
Published June 1, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

East Timor got a slight respite from the violence that erupted just over a week ago, the worst to hit the country since it voted for independence from Indonesia seven years ago. With foreign troops bolstering domestic security efforts, the gangs that had roamed the streets of the capital for days were largely absent.

East Timor's president, Xanana Gusmao, toured the capital, urging people to return to their homes and urged all East Timorese to work together to put an end to the unrest.

The violence has added to the woes of the residents of one of the world's poorest countries. The crisis in East Timor has been aggravated by a power struggle between the president and the prime minister.

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
