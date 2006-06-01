© 2022
NPR News

U.S., Europe and Allies Agree to New Iran Plan

By Michele Kelemen
Published June 1, 2006 at 8:05 PM CDT

The United States and five other world powers approve a package of incentives and penalties aimed at persuading Iran to curb its nuclear program. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice finalized the deal with the foreign ministers of Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain late Thursday at sessions being held in Vienna.

British Foreign Minister Margaret Beckett announced the plan at the British Residence in Vienna late Thursday, flanked by Rice and the other foreign diplomats. Beckett did not note many details of the new agreement, except to say that "if Iran agrees not to engage in negotiations, further steps will have to be taken."

The plan will be presented to Tehran next week, officials said.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
