The big buzz for this year's summer movie season is Snakes on a Plane. The action flick, starring Samuel L. Jackson, has a plot that needs no further explaining than the title. But for Monty Coles, an amateur pilot in West Virginia, the title became a reality when a four-and-a-half-foot snake hitched a ride in his small plane.

NPR's Robert Siegel speaks with Coles about the experience.

