Military authorities clear U.S. forces of wrongdoing in the death of Iraqi civilians in Ishaqi, drawing more protests from relatives and townspeople.

Investigations continue into reports of up to 24 civilian deaths in what critics describe as a retaliatory massacre by U.S. Marines in Haditha, and the shooting death of a single unarmed Iraqi man in Hamandia.

