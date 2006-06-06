Canadian Terrorism Case Linked to London Cell

Recent arrests in a suspected terrorist plot in Canada stem at least in part from an arrest in London last fall, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. In October, Scotland Yard raided the London home of Younis Tsouli. According to the Journal, Tsouli was linked to the Canadian suspects.

Tsouli, a 22-year-old London man who is well-known in online Jihadist circles, allegedly ran Web sites for al-Qaida. Canadian officials think that Tsouli may have been involved in the alleged terrorist plot exposed this weekend.

