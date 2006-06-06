Iran Agrees to Consider Plan on Nuclear Program

European Union foreign policy chief Javier Solana's visits Tehran, where he presented a package of incentives to the Iranian government intended to end the standoff over their nuclear program. Melissa Block talks with Karl Vick, foreign correspondent for The Washington Post.

The Iranians say they need time to consider the plan's details. The country's chief negotiator says he sees "positive steps in them." President Bush echoed the negotiator's words, calling it a "positive response."

Although the specifics of the package are not widely known, it reportedly includes an offer of providing Iran with light-water nuclear reactors for civilian purposes.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.