Episcopalians Tackle Homosexuality, Gay Marriage

Officials with the Episcopalian Church are gathering for their annual convention in Ohio, which begins Tuesday and lasts through June 21. Gay clergy and the sanctioning of gay marriage are once again two of the topics up for debate. Three years ago, the consecration of an openly gay bishop divided the international Anglican Community. Madeleine Brand speaks with John DeRose of Chicago Public Radio.

