U.S., Iraqis Move into Heart of Insurgent Stronghold

By Philip Reeves
Published June 19, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

U.S. and Iraqi government troops move deeper into the insurgent stronghold of Ramadi, as an overnight operation thrusts into the eastern part of the city, an area previously under insurgent control. Since U.S. forces captured the nearby town of Fallujah in November of 2004, Ramadi has been a main base of the insurgency. U.S. commanders say the current operation is part of a plan to bring the city under control and establish Iraqi security forces in it.

Philip Reeves
Philip Reeves is an award-winning international correspondent covering South America. Previously, he served as NPR's correspondent covering Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India.
