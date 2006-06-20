Guard Returns to New Orleans, Spurred by Crime

National Guard troops are patrolling the streets of New Orleans, returning to the city they helped stabilize nine months ago, after Hurricane Katrina struck.

New Orleans Police Chief Warren Riley says his force can use the help, as the Guard patrols will free police to concentrate on areas of high crime. There have been 53 murders in New Orleans this year, including five teenagers who were shot to death in one incident this past weekend.

Robert Siegel talks with New Orleans Times-Picayune reporter Trymaine Lee about the quintuple shooting that took place on Saturday in Jefferson Parrish. Lee says it seems as if gangs have returned to New Orleans.

