The Supreme Court produces a split decision over the protection of wetlands areas. The justices decided 5-4 that regulators may have misinterpreted the federal Clean Water Act when they refused to allow two Michigan property owners to build on wetlands they own.

The justices could not reach a consensus on whether government may extend protections for wetlands miles away from waterways.

