A Solstice Observance in the Utah Desert

Today is the summer solstice, the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere and the official beginning of summer.

The celestial event marks the exact moment when sun reaches its northernmost arc in the sky as seen from the Earth, which wobbles on its axis to create seasons.

To celebrate the day, independent producer Scott Carrier and some friends visited an obscure art installation called the Sun Tunnels in a very remote part of the Utah desert.

The tunnels -- actually simple concrete drain pipes -- are aligned to channel the sun's rays at precise celestial moments.

The four nine-foot diameter, 18-foot-long tunnels are also pierced by holes that align with patterns of the Draco, Perseus, Columba and Capricorn constellations.

