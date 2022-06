/ / Emily Luchetti's homage to ice cream gives you a reason to haul that ice cream maker out from the back of your cupboard.

/ / Multiple characters with intertwining lives tell their stories in Julia Glass' second novel.

This week marks the unofficial start of summer -- and it wouldn't be summer without a big list of books to help pass the time. Karen Grigsby Bates offers a wide-ranging selection, from biography to barbecue.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.