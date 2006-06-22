© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Troop-Withdrawal Measures Fail in Senate

By David Welna
Published June 22, 2006 at 3:00 PM CDT

The Senate rejects two Democrat-sponsored amendments that would begin the process of withdrawing U.S. troops from Iraq. Sen. John Kerry's proposal that all troops be pulled out by July 1, 2007, received only 13 votes. But a non-binding measure by Sen. Carl Levin that also called for a pullout -- without setting a firm date -- got 39 votes.

Despite widespread doubts that the measures would pass, the debate in the Senate was the most ferocious since the invasion of Baghdad three years ago. Since that time, 2,500 Americans have died in Iraq.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
See stories by David Welna