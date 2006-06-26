Gates Foundation's Work Targets Global Health

Thanks to the pledge of $31 billion in stock from investment guru Warren Buffett, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will soon have far more resources to use in its work to fight diseases around the world. The foundation, which gave out about $1.35 billion in 2005, has had its greatest successes in global health; its recent efforts have included fighting malaria in Africa.

The Gates Foundation also works to improve schools and technology available to needy students in the United States. Michele Norris talks with Tom Paulson, global health reporter for the Seattle Post Intelligencer, about how the foundation will spend the money.

