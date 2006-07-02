Americans Snub a Lance-Less Tour de France

American cyclist George Hincapie took the yellow jersey Sunday in the Tour de France. After two days of racing across northeastern France, he now leads the event by two seconds.

Hincapie helped Lance Armstrong win the grueling Tour de France bike race seven years in a row. But after Armstrong's retirement last year, many Americans who once followed the race intently are now greeting it with a collective shrug. And that means fewer tourist dollars in both French and American pockets.

