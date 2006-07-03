Mexican Parties Claim Win, Charge Fraud

Mexico's top two presidential candidates are each claiming victory in the country's highly polarized election -- and their parties have accused one another of election fraud. An official tally of the contest, in which 30 million Mexicans voted, isn't expected for days.

Though sharply divided by ideology, leftist Andres Manual Lopez Obrador and conservative Felipe Calderon are separated by less than one tenth of one percent. Both candidates are declaring victory, but Felipe Caldron seems to have a slight lead over his opponent.

The organization that oversaw the vote said it was not going to call the election until Wednesday. As of Monday, 370,000 votes divided Calderon and Obrador. But those results are preliminary.

The election is the narrowest race in Mexican history.

