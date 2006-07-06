© 2022
Hidden Racism in 'The Heart of Whiteness'

Published July 6, 2006 at 11:01 PM CDT

Defying a decades-long push for diversity in America, Sunday mornings can be the most segregated time of the week. Mixed-race congregations are relatively rare, notes University of Texas journalism professor Robert Jensen.

The churches are a physical manifestation of a much deeper problem, says Jensen, author of The Heart of Whiteness: Confronting Race, Racism and White Privilege.

In Jensen's view, a system that denies non-whites their full humanity also keeps whites from fully realizing their own humanity. The key to a truly non-racist society, he says, is to identify and confront liberal platitudes that sometimes conceal the depths of racism.

