U.S. Official Urges Iran to Accept U.N. Proposal

The United States and its western allies had set a July 5 deadline for Iran to accept a package of incentives offered in return for Iran's agreement to suspend its uranium enrichment program. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks with Nicholas Burns, under secretary for political affairs at the State Department, about what options are available to Iran, and the United States' future course of action. Burns says Iran is "profoundly isolated" right now, and the U.N. offer provides a way out.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.