House Passes Bill Targeting Internet Gambling

The House votes to block credit card companies from sending funds to offshore gambling houses, part of a move to tighten restrictions on Internet gambling. The bill that passed also would allow Internet service providers to block certain gambling Web sites in the United States.

But the measure fails to regulate online betting on horses, or certain lotteries. Critics said the omission was a bow to the apparently powerful horse-racing lobby. The bill passed with a 317-93 margin.

