Israeli Army Enters Lebanon After Soldiers Taken

Israel bombs Lebanese bridges and sends troops north into a region it occupied for more than 20 years, in response to the Hezbollah's capture of two Israeli soldiers. Just 10 miles south of Beirut, Israeli planes attacked a center Israel identified as a guerrilla base.

Israel called the abduction -- carried out by Hezbollah guerillas from Lebanon-- "an act of war." Officials say they hold Lebanon responsible.

At least eight Israeli soldiers were killed in Wednesday's conflict. Israeli warplanes have attacked dozens of targets in Lebanon, including roads and bridges, and at least two Lebanese civilians have reported been killed.

The leader of Hezbollah says the captured soldiers will only be released in return for prisoners in Israeli jails. Israel says it will not negotiate.

The latest flare-up in violence comes as Israeli forces are also operating in Gaza, where they are trying to find a captured Israeli soldier and stop rocket fire into Israeli neighborhoods.

