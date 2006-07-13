Israel Blocks Lebanon's Air and Sea Ports

Israeli forces have blocked Lebanon's ports and put its international airport out of commission, while continuing its search for two captured soldiers near the border. The conflict has intensified on the second day of heavy fighting between Israel and Hezbollah guerrillas in southern Lebanon.

At least 50 Lebanese civilians, eight Israeli soldiers and at least two Israeli civilians have been killed so far. The two Israeli soldiers, whose capture by Hebollah sparked the fighting, have not been returned.

Israel says that at least one Katyusha rocket from Lebanon hit the Israeli port city of Haifa, the farthest south a rocket launched from Israel has landed.

