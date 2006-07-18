Citizens, Monitors Pin Hopes on Congo's Elections

The Democratic Republic of Congo is preparing for its first democratic elections since 1960. Western nations are spending $400 million to help the polling go smoothly.

The United Nations has dispatched 17,000 troops -- its biggest peacekeeping mission in the world -- to help stabilize the vast country.

The people of Congo hope the elections will help end the corruption and civil war that have plagued the nation for decades.

