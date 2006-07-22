Israeli Forces Clash with Hezbollah Inside Lebanon

Israeli forces confronted Hezbollah guerillas inside Lebanon on Saturday with limited but fierce engagements. At the same time, both sides continued trading aerial bombardments on the conflict's 11th day.

The Israeli Army has called up several thousand more reservists to strengthen border units.

Israeli soldiers have pushed into Lebanese villages in and around Maroun Al Ras, just north of the Israeli towns of Zareet and Aviveem, in what the Army calls "pinpoint operations." Seven Israeli soldiers have been killed in fighting in the area over the last three days.

Hezbollah guerillas responded to Israeli artillery Saturday with volleys of rocket fire that struck the Israeli town of Kiryat Shomna, and near Metulla. Seven people were wounded and the rockets sparked forest fires.

All through the night the thump of artillery, tank and small arms fire echoed along the border.

Israeli military chief of staff Dan Halootz said Friday that Israel would continue "limited" ground attacks "to harm the terror that harms us."

Israeli soldiers along the border are backed by tanks and heavy armor. But there are few signs of a major ground invasion. The main war effort remains air power and unrelenting, heavy artillery fire.

