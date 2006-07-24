© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Bruising Battle over Bolton Looms in Senate

By Ron Elving,
Noah Adams
Published July 24, 2006 at 12:00 PM CDT

This week, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee will review John Bolton's nomination to serve a full term as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. President Bush used what is known as a recess appointment to bypass a Senate vote and install Bolton as ambassador nearly one year ago.

Renewed fighting in the Middle East has refocused attention on the United Nations and its potential role in that crisis. The U.N. has also been involved in addressing recent tensions with Iraq and North Korea. As the U.S. ambassador to the body, John Bolton has had a prominent role in all these issues. But his appointment will expire in January.

Bolton's nomination, which President Bush resubmitted just after making the recess appointment, has been pending in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The panel will take it up again because Sen. George Voinovich, (R-OH), citing current events and Bolton's performance, wants Bolton confirmed. Sen. Voinovich had long opposed Bolton's nomination.

NPR Senior Washington Editor Ron Elving talks about the looming political battle over Bolton with Noah Adams.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
See stories by Ron Elving
Noah Adams
Noah Adams, long-time co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, brings more than three decades of radio experience to his current job as a contributing correspondent for NPR's National Desk., focusing on the low-wage workforce, farm issues, and the Katrina aftermath. Now based in Ohio, he travels extensively for his reporting assignments, a position he's held since 2003.
See stories by Noah Adams