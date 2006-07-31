Israel Resumes Limited Aerial Attacks on Lebanon

/ / NPR Israel resumed limited airstrikes Monday, a day after a bombing in Qana, Lebanon, left more than 50 civilians dead. <strong>Click enlarge for more details on the fighting. </strong>

Israel launches new airstrikes in south Lebanon, just hours after the announcement of a 48-hour suspension of the aerial campaign.

The partial suspension came after the bombing Sunday of an apartment building in the southern Lebanese town of Qana that left more than 50 civilians dead.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice left Jerusalem on Monday, saying she would pursue a cease-fire and a lasting settlement at the U.N. Security Council.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.