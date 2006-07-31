© 2022
NPR News

Israel Resumes Limited Aerial Attacks on Lebanon

By Renee Montagne,
Mike Shuster
Published July 31, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT
Israel resumed limited airstrikes Monday, a day after a bombing in Qana, Lebanon, left more than 50 civilians dead. <strong>Click enlarge for more details on the fighting. </strong>
Israel launches new airstrikes in south Lebanon, just hours after the announcement of a 48-hour suspension of the aerial campaign.

The partial suspension came after the bombing Sunday of an apartment building in the southern Lebanese town of Qana that left more than 50 civilians dead.

Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice left Jerusalem on Monday, saying she would pursue a cease-fire and a lasting settlement at the U.N. Security Council.

NPR News
Renee Montagne
Renee Montagne, one of the best-known names in public radio, is a special correspondent and host for NPR News.
Mike Shuster
Mike Shuster is an award-winning diplomatic correspondent and roving foreign correspondent for NPR News. He is based at NPR West, in Culver City, CA. When not traveling outside the U.S., Shuster covers issues of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction, terrorism, and the Pacific Rim.
