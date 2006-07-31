NATO Takes Charge in Southern Afghanistan

NATO forces take control of security forces in southern Afghanistan, which has been plagued by terrorism and violence. A U.S.-led coalition had previously controlled the area. Some 8,500 troops will be in the area when the NATO contingent is at full force.

That area has seen a major resurgence of the Taliban, with some of the worst fighting since the militant group was overthrown in 2001.

Alex Chadwick speaks to Mark Laity, a spokesman and advisor to NATO Gen. David Richards, who is now in charge of the southern region.

NATO has stated that its forces "will not be burning poppy fields," Laity says. The way to cut into the drug trade in Afghanistan, he said, is to provide alternatives to farmers who are struggling to survive.

