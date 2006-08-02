Limits of U.S. Support for Israel's Strategic Goals

Israel has been criticized for its massive military response to a border skirmish with Hezbollah -- an incident that sparked three weeks of intense fighting, including airstrikes and waves of Hezbollah rockets targeting Israeli cities.

Stephen Cohen of the Israel Policy Forum talks with Alex Chadwick about how much longer he thinks the United States will continue to support Israel's strategic goals, given the effect on U.S. standing in the Arab world.

