France, an force behind the U.N.-brokered cease-fire in Lebanon says it will send only 200 extra troops right now to police the peace. Observers had expected France to send about 2,000 troops to police the Israel-Lebanon border.

Steve Inskeep talks to reporter Alasdair Sandford in Paris about why the French backed off.

