Oneida: Loudness and Longevity

The Brooklyn-based band Oneida has released its eighth album, Happy New Year. The CD is being called the band's most complete album yet, an "unhinged plunge into 60s psych-rock." The New York Times said Happy New Year is "a perfect introduction for latecomers to this essential New York band."

Oneida has a reputation for being a band's band, a favorite of peers such as the Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The Liars. Longtime band members Kid Millions, Fat Bobby and Baby Jane, along with new guitarist Double Rainbow and Shahin Motia of the Ex-Models, visit Studio 4A to talk about their music and perform songs from the album.

