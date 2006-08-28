Katrina Diaspora: Where Are They Now?

A year ago today, Katrina made landfall in southeastern Louisiana, quickly battering the Gulf Coast of the United States, destroying homes in Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana and displacing its citizens. Over the past year, some have gone back, but many have yet to return or may never go back. Those displaced talk about how their lives have changed.

Talk of the Nation and the National Black Programming Consortium partner to explore where evacuees are now. Guests from around the country share their stories about what they left behind, and how they see their future.

Guests:

Joel Kotkin, author of The City: A Global History; working on study of upward mobility in Houston

Vincent Trotter,New Orleans evacuee; 30-year-old native of New Orleans, now living in Houston, Texas, worked as deputy sheriff at Orleans Parish Criminal Sheriff's Office and over saw evacuation of hundreds of prisoners.

Sonya Salvant, New Orleans evacuee now living in a senior facility in Houston, Texas; 67-year-old native of New Orleans with a 93-year-old father.

Renee Winn, Biloxi, Miss., evacuee now living in Glen Rock, N.J.; 37 years old with husband and three sons and taking care of her mother who has Alzheimer's

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.