In the deadliest plane crash on U.S. soil in five years, 49 people died when a commuter airline crashed in Kentucky on Sunday. There are indications the plane may have used the wrong runway for takeoff.

New York Times aviation reporter Matthew Wald talks with Madeleine Brand about the accident and whether Americans are safer in the air than in previous years.

