© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Daniel Schorr: 90 Years In A Newsworthy Life

By Robert Siegel
Published August 31, 2006 at 12:41 PM CDT
Daniel Schorr, pictured last month, celebrates his 90th birthday on Aug. 31.
Jacques Coughlin
/
NPR
Daniel Schorr, pictured last month, celebrates his 90th birthday on Aug. 31.

When someone works at his trade every week, at age 75 or 80, we say, "That's admirable."

When he does it at age 90, we say, "That's Daniel Schorr." The NPR senior news analyst is celebrating his 90th birthday.

Schorr was born in New York on Aug. 31, 1916, the son of immigrants from Belarus. His father died when Schorr was 5.

He recalls he was a "fat kid," and he believes that the insecurity that he felt then had an important effect on his career as a journalist.

"I used to be so intent on getting the story," he says. "I was aware that a lot of people thought I was a little impolite in the way that I constantly strove to get the scoop, the story. Even if I was fat, they couldn't ignore me because I got the story."

Over the past few weeks, Schorr has recorded interviews about his career: in post-war Holland, in Kruchschev's Moscow, in divided Germany, in Richard Nixon's Washington.

But some of the very best are the oldest ones.

Schorr recalls his first scoop, at age 12. He reported on a suicide in his building -- and got paid $5 for his story, published in the local Bronx Home News.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Robert Siegel
Prior to his retirement, Robert Siegel was the senior host of NPR's award-winning evening newsmagazine All Things Considered. With 40 years of experience working in radio news, Siegel hosted the country's most-listened-to, afternoon-drive-time news radio program and reported on stories and happenings all over the globe, and reported from a variety of locations across Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. He signed off in his final broadcast of All Things Considered on January 5, 2018.
See stories by Robert Siegel