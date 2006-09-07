Legendary Pitcher Juan Marichal

Robert Siegel talks with one of the greatest right-handed pitchers ever to play in the big leagues, Hall of Famer Juan Marichal, of the Dominican Republic. Marichal, who played for the San Francisco Giants in the 1960s, was known for a huge windup kick -- he nearly touched his foot to his forehead before releasing the ball.

Currently, Marichal is in Washington, D.C., to accept a Hispanic Heritage Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. He is also featured in a new documentary about Dominican major leaguers, The Republic of Baseball.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.