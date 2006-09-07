© 2022
NPR News

Secondary Doping Tests Clear Marion Jones' Name

Published September 7, 2006 at 3:57 PM CDT

Backup test results on Olympic medalist Marion Jones have cleared the sprinter of any wrongdoing, despite testing positive for an endurance-boosting drug in June. A second test for the substance came back negative. Robert Siegel talks with Dr. Gary Wadler, professor of medicine at New York University.

Wadler is a member of the Prohibited Lists and Methods Committee of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Copyright 2022 NPR.

