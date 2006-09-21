Idaho Governor Fights Clinton-Era 'Roadless Rule'

Idaho Gov. Jim Risch on Wednesday announced he has asked the federal government to redesignate 85 percent of the state's "roadless" areas in National Forest land to allow some development and logging. He submitted the petition despite a federal court ruling Wednesday that overturned the Bush administration's program to allow states to manage their own roadless areas.

Sadie Babits of Boise Public Radio reports.

