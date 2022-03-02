© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Live Nation Entertainment is ceasing business with Russia and acts cancel dates there

By Andrew Limbong
Published March 2, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST
The Killers have canceled their scheduled date at Moscow's Park Live festival this summer.
Alive Coverage
The Killers have canceled their scheduled date at Moscow's Park Live festival this summer.

Live Nation Entertainment – the concert industry powerhouse – has announced that it will cease all business activity with Russia.

"Live Nation joins the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine," reads a statement from the company. "We will not promote shows in Russia, and we will not do business with Russia. We're in the process of reviewing our vendors so we can cease work with any and all Russian-based suppliers."

The news, first reported by IQ, comes at a time when a number of musicians have canceled their appearances in the country in light of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war," wrote a message from Louis Tomlinson, announcing that his dates in Moscow and Kyiv were canceled until further notice.

Nick Cave posted an update on Twitter yesterday saying he and his band "have no choice but to cancel our shows in Russia and Ukraine which were due to take place this summer." They join Green Day, Franz Ferdinand, and pop group AJR, who have all canceled upcoming shows in Russia.

The Park Live Festival set to take place in Moscow this Summer has been hit with multiple cancellations – Iggy Pop, The Killers, and Biffy Clyro. Other headliners, including My Chemical Romance and Slipknot, remain on the bill.

The show cancellations in Russia come at the same time as arts organizations in the U.S, such as the Metropolitan Opera, cut ties with Putin-allied musicians.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Andrew Limbong
Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
See stories by Andrew Limbong