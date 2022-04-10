Tiger Woods looks to rebound after his worst performance at the Masters

Updated April 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM ET

Tiger Woods teed off Sunday in the fourth round of the Masters, after recording his worst day ever at the tournament in the third round.

Woods, who has won the Masters five times, is back on the PGA tour after 17 months away from the game. Last year, he watched the tournament from his hospital bed after sustaining multiple injuries in a high-speed car crash.

The 46-year-old golfer says he's thankful to be competing at all.

Heading into the fourth round, Woods was tied in the 41st spot on the tournament leaderboard, alongside Russell Henley and Jon Rahm.

Woods ended the third round on Saturday with a 6-over 78, which was his worst performance at the tournament in his 93 career rounds at Augusta. It took him four putts to finish the fifth hole — a rare move in his history at the Masters.

"I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball," Woods said after Saturday's performance.

By hole nine in the third round, Woods was 12 shots behind Scottie Scheffler, a 25-year-old graduate of the University of Texas, who entered Sunday in the top spot on the leaderboard.

Scheffler is set to tee off Sunday at 2:40 p.m. ET.

You can tune in to the competition on the Masters' website, CBS or ESPN.

