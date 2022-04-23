2 U.S. Cabinet officials will meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

© 2022
By Rina Torchinsky
Published April 23, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to meet on Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Sergei Supinsky
/
AFP via Getty Images
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to meet on Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

Updated April 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM ET

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Saturday he plans to meet the U.S. secretaries of state and defense in Kyiv on Sunday.

Zelenskyy mentioned the plans to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd during a press conference. A State Department spokesperson declined to comment to NPR.

The visit would mark the first time top U.S. officials traveled to Ukraine since the Russian invasion. The meeting comes as Zelenskyy continues to push Western allies for more weapons.

Another global leader, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, will visit Kyiv on Tuesday.

Rina Torchinsky