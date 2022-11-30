Club Q owner in Colorado says he will reopen the LGBTQ club after mass shooting

The owner of Club Q, the Colorado Springs, Colo., LGBTQ nightclub where a deadly mass shooting occurred nearly two weeks ago, said that although exact plans are still being decided, the club will reopen.

A gunman entered the club on Nov. 20 and began shooting, killing 5 people and injuring 17 others. Of those injured, 7 were hospitalized, but have since been discharged.

The suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldritch, was arrested.

Colorado Springs Police wrapped up their investigation Nov. 25, allowing the club's owner and staff to return to the building.

Club Q was a haven for LGBT+ people in the conservative city, and despite the tragedy, work is being done to ensure it continues to serve that community.

"We will be rebuilding in some sense or form," Nic Grzecka, the owner of Club Q told NPR in a telephone interview. "This community has expressed wholeheartedly their need for the space that we've provided for 20 years."

Hyoung Chang / Denver Post via Getty Images / Denver Post via Getty Images Club Q and the memorial for the victims of the shooting photographed in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

In the meantime, Grzecka said, he and his staff are working on a temporary solution.

"We're currently working on another space we have, another venue," he said. "We're hoping we can get some funds and people to help get this other space open so we can get our employees back to work and give people a space to go to again."

Grzecka said Club Q and its community have been receiving a large amount of support since the shooting, especially from city officials.

"The city officials in Colorado Springs have been just wonderful, providing support, therapy, and victim advocates," he said. "They've been transparent and respectful of our community, which doesn't always happen, and that's been wonderful."

The suspect in the shooting appeared in court Nov. 23 for a preliminary hearing. He is being held without bond while prosecutors work to finalize formal charges. His next scheduled court date is Dec. 6.

