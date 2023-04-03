© 2023
NPR News

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin gets ousted by conservatives in a tight election

By Emily Olson
Published April 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks to members of the international media following the Finnish parliamentary elections on Sunday in Helsinki.
Jonathan Nackstrand
/
AFP via Getty Images
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin speaks to members of the international media following the Finnish parliamentary elections on Sunday in Helsinki.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin narrowly lost a bid to stay in power on Sunday as her party fell came up less than percentage point short in a national election.

The center-right National Coalition Party (NCP) headed by Petteri Orpo eked out a victory with 20.8% of the vote. The Finns, the country's right-wing populist party, won 20.1% of the vote. And Marin's party, the center-left Social Democrats, garnered just 19.9%.

With such closely split results, the NCP will look to assemble a coalition government, which will likely take weeks of political maneuvering. More than 2,400 candidates across 22 parties ran for a seat in Finland's parliament, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Emily Olson
