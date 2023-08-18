This week, a grand jury in Georgia indicted Donald Trump and 18 others. The 98-page indictment also mentions unnamed, unindicted co-conspirators Individuals 1 through 30. Presumably this confers bragging rights at certain types of parties?

Meanwhile, sinister-looking orbs and cosmic question marks haunted the news. A murder hornet cousin was spotted in Georgia. Poor Georgia! How many until it's an official plague? Hackers tried to trick AI chatbots into being naughty, and chatbots complied. None of this is reassuring, so let's just get to the questions.

