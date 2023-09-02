Stormy conditions leave thousands stranded at Burning Man Festival

Brimmed hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are generally a must at the annual Burning Man Festival to combat the scorching sun and blinding dust.

But this year, attendees probably wished umbrellas and galoshes were on their packing lists, after thousands were left stranded Saturday following heavy overnight rains.

The close-to-an-inch of precipitation created mud-bath-like conditions in Nevada's Black Rock Desert where the annual event takes place.

In a statement on its website, the Burning Man Organization said access to the site is closed until further notice. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed to pass.

"Conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space," the statement urged those stuck in the desert.

The Burning Man Organization did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

Attendee Bobby White, who hosts the TV series Sailing Doodles, squelched through the mud in a YouTube video against a backdrop of gunmetal skies and soggy tents.

"Every time you step, you pick up more mud and it's just really hard to move," White said. "There is absolutely no way you could move a vehicle through this right now."

This isn't the first time the entrance has been blocked at this year's festival.

A group of climate protesters caused miles of gridlock after parking a 28-foot trailer in the way at the start of the event.

More rain is expected through the weekend.

"I think we're stuck here for another three or four days before we can get off this playa," White said. "Maybe longer."

