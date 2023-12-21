© 2023
Czech police say several people have been killed in a shooting in downtown Prague

By The Associated Press
Published December 21, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague on Thursday after a shooting killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.
Petr David Josek
/
AP
An ambulance drives towards the building of Philosophical Faculty of Charles University in downtown Prague on Thursday after a shooting killed an unspecified number of people and wounded others.

PRAGUE — A shooting in downtown Prague killed several people and wounded dozens of others, and the person who opened fire is dead, Czech police said Thursday.

Police gave no details about the victims or the circumstances of the gunfire in the Czech Republic's capital. They said officers were deployed due to a shooting at a school in Jan Palach Square.

The philosophy department of Charles University, which is located in the square, was evacuated, Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said.

The police department said the square has been sealed off. It urged people also to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside.

Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan said no other shooter was at the scene, but he urged people to cooperate with police.

Prague's rescue service confirmed several people were killed and said a larger number suffered various injuries.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

