Americans are getting into place as the eclipse approaches

Updated April 8, 2024 at 2:09 PM ET

Follow the NPR Network's coverage from the path of totality, from Texas to Maine.

After countless road trips, hotel bookings, glasses purchases and fingers crossed for good weather, the day millions of Americans have been waiting for is finally here.

A rare total solar eclipse — the last one to be visible in the contiguous U.S. for another two decades — will cross from Texas to Maine, putting over 30 million people in the direct path of totality and giving many more a chance to see a partial eclipse.

Totality will start in the U.S. around 1:30 p.m. CT/2:30 p.m. ET and continue for about an hour, lasting for several minutes in each location (you can check yours here, and follow along online even if you're outside the path).

There is much anticipation and preparation heading into the day, as people have made travel plans, organized viewing parties, broken out their red and green gear and generally gotten ready to make the most of a brief moment of daytime darkness.

Ideastream Public Media reports that in Ohio, residents are flocking to the Cleveland Heights Community Center hours ahead of its scheduled watch party, eager to dodge the downtown traffic.

Other locals and visitors — from as far away as Philadelphia and Charleston, West Virginia — are gathering at Portage Lakes State Park, lying on blankets and (as experts advise) leashing up their dogs

Communities in the path of totality have made preparations too. Officials in Houlton, Maine — the last U.S. city in the eclipse's path — have spent over two years planning days of festivities.

In Muncie, Indiana, people started gathering at the Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, setting up lawn chairs and readying their eclipse glasses well in advance of totality.

Lindsey Horan, the museum's vice president of community engagement, says the city has been planning for the eclipse for the last two years — and expecting some 100,000 visitors, nearly doubling the number of residents.

Crowds and traffic are among the biggest variables for how the day could go.

In recent days, the governors of Arkansas and Indiana, as well as several counties and cities in states across the eclipse's path, have declared states of emergency to make more resources available to deal with the influx of visitors.

Vermont, which is expecting some 160,000 visitors, is seeing significant interstate traffic and a run on parking spaces, according to NPR member station Vermont Public. Officials in Burlington said that municipal garages were full as of 11 a.m. local time, and urged viewers to stay put beyond the end of totality to ease traffic congestion into the evening.

The city of Newport also hit parking capacity, with officials advising people to park elsewhere. Mayor Linda Joy Sullivan told Vermont Edition that visitors were coming from all over the world, including in 90 private planes.

Weather is another primary concern.

Clouds will impact the view throughout much of the path of totality, the National Weather Service (NWS) said in its final update midday Monday. But the clouds will be high enough that they might not completely obscure the eclipse from Texas to Ohio and in parts of New England.

It says the best chances for clear viewing are likely across northern New England, and potentially from central Arkansas to southern Indiana. But, as eclipse chasers have told NPR, there are still ways for viewers to enjoy the rarity of an eclipse even in cloudy and rainy conditions.

The NWS also warned that severe weather and flash flooding could develop around and after the time of totality in parts of Texas into southern Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northwest Louisiana, bringing possible tornadoes, "scattered large to very large hail" and severe wind gusts. It's urging people to use caution and check local forecasts if traveling in these areas.

NPR will be sharing highlightsfrom across the NPR Network throughout the day Monday if you're unable to get out and see it in real time.

This page will be updated throughout the day.

