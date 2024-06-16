© 2024
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing technical issues that have caused WKMD 90.9 FM in Madisonville to go off air. We'll get it back up as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience. You can also stream online or on your phone at wkms.org.

Tony Awards 2024: The complete list of winners

By Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Published June 16, 2024 at 6:03 PM CDT
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.
Charles Sykes
/
Invision/AP
A view of the stage before the start of the Tony Awards in 2023.

Updated June 16, 2024 at 19:39 PM ET

The 77th Tony Awards air Sunday night on CBS. Below is the full list of 2024 Tony Award nominees, with winners marked in bold.

Best Sound Design of a Musical


Best Sound Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
  • Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
  • Tom Gibbons, Grey House
  • Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate


Best Lighting Design of a Play


Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • WINNER: Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, The Outsiders
  • Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
  • Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
  • Natasha Katz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bradley King and David Bengali, Water for Elephants


Best Choreography

  • WINNER: Justin Peck, Illinoise
  • Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
  • Camille A. Brown, Hell's Kitchen
  • Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
  • Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants


Best Scenic Design of a Musical


Best Orchestrations


Best Costume Design of a Musical


Best Costume Design of a Play

  • WINNER: Dede Ayite, Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Dede Ayite, Appropriate
  • Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
  • Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
  • David Zinn, An Enemy of the People


Best Book of a Musical

  • WINNER: Shaina Taub, SuffsKristoffer Diaz, Hell's Kitchen
  • Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
  • Adam Rapp and Justine Levine, The Outsiders
  • Rick Elice, Water for Elephants


Best Musical

  • Hell's Kitchen
  • Illinoise
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • Water for Elephants


Best Revival of a Musical


Best Direction of a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical


Best Play

  • Jaja's African Hair Braiding
  • Mary Jane
  • Mother Play
  • Prayer for the French Republic
  • Stereophonic


Best Revival of a Play


Best Direction of a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play

  • Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
  • Jessica Lange, Mother Play
  • Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
  • Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
  • Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable


Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play


Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play


Best Original Score


Best Scenic Design in a Play

Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR News
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is a production assistant with Weekend Edition.
See stories by Isabella Gomez Sarmiento