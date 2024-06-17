© 2024
We are experiencing technical issues that have caused WKMD 90.9 FM in Madisonville to go off air. We'll get it back up as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published June 17, 2024 at 2:48 AM CDT

Tensions rise between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah. World leaders meet to discuss a peace roadmap for Ukraine. NPR probe finds 50% of U.S. military bases are in a health care desert.

NPR News
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
